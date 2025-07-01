News
Florida Enacts New Laws on Speeding, Animal Cruelty, and More
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed numerous new laws this week, with many set to take effect on July 1. These laws cover a range of issues affecting residents, from speeding fines to animal cruelty.
One significant law aims to tackle dangerous driving by increasing penalties for those caught speeding over 50 mph above the limit. First-time offenders can now face jail time, while repeat offenders could receive even harsher punishments including extended license suspensions.
In response to an incident involving a mail carrier attacked by aggressive dogs, new regulations define “dangerous dogs” more strictly. Owners of these dogs will be required to carry liability insurance and take additional safety measures. Offenders failing to comply could face felony charges if their dog injures someone.
The new laws also include a ban on fluoride in the public water supply. This makes Florida the second state to implement such a prohibition. Proponents argue it is a move toward personal choice in health decisions.
In education, a recent law repeals a previous mandate that required schools to start later in the morning, placing the decision back into the hands of local officials.
Another notable law allows hospitals and fire stations to use “infant safety devices” for accepting surrendered infants, equipped with surveillance systems for safety.
Governor DeSantis spoke about these changes, emphasizing safety and the protection of individual freedoms. Among this extensive legislative package, lawmakers have also sought to improve animal welfare, increase penalties for swatting calls, and streamline regulations for condominium associations.
DeSantis’s administration continues to push for laws that reflect the priorities and concerns of Floridians, with the new legislation indicating a significant shift in state policy.
