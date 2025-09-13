Florida State Faces Kent State in Family Weekend Showdown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University will host Kent State University in a football game on Saturday, September 20, at 3:30 p.m. The matchup is part of the school’s Family Weekend festivities and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

The Seminoles, currently ranked No. 10 in the nation, are off to a strong start this season with a record of 2-0. They secured their latest victory with a commanding 77-3 win over East Texas A&M. Florida State has designated this game as a Family Weekend, indicating a likely full house at Doak Campbell Stadium.

“We are excited to welcome families to Doak Campbell for what promises to be an unforgettable afternoon of football,” said a Florida State spokesperson.

Despite Florida State’s success, Kent State is not having an ideal season. The Golden Flashes narrowly defeated Merrimack College 21-17 in Week 1, but faced a heavy loss to Texas Tech, losing 62-14 last week. Texas Tech dominated the game, leading 48-0 at halftime.

Kent State will attempt to regroup as they prepare to host Buffalo prior to facing Florida State on September 20. The game against Buffalo is scheduled for noon on CBS Sports Network.

Fans of Florida State wishing to attend the Kent State game will need to act fast, as the university has announced that no single-game tickets are available. However, partial season-ticket packages can still be purchased.