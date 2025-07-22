Florida Faces Oppressive Heat as Temperatures Climb to 110 Degrees

FLORIDA – Floridians are enduring a scorching heat wave, with temperatures soaring as high as 110 degrees. Following a brief period of cooler weather last week due to a tropical disturbance, cities across the state are now facing dangerously high heat levels.

The extreme heat is driven by a high-pressure system parked over the Atlantic, producing a swelling heat effect across much of Florida. This weather pattern is suppressing natural sea breezes, worsening the stifling conditions typically present in coastal areas.

Throughout the state, air temperatures are predicted to reach the mid-90s, but the humidity will push the heat index even higher, creating perilous conditions for residents between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time. The highest heat indices are expected in interior Florida, particularly north of Interstate 4, where values could exceed 110 degrees through Sunday. In southern areas, conditions remain dangerously hot but slightly cooler, with heat indices ranging between 100 and 110 degrees.

“The reality is that actual air temperatures may not break records, yet the humidity is what makes it feel unbearable,” said a meteorologist at the FOX Forecast Center. A slight break from the heat may come early next week as the remnants of Invest 93L could bring rain and cloud cover.

As Florida reaches its summer peak in late July and early August, residents are advised to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, limit outdoor activity during peak hours, and seek air conditioning when possible. Cooling centers have been opened in various communities, including Jacksonville, to assist residents facing the oppressive temperatures.

The National Weather Service has also issued heat advisories across large areas of the state, reminding citizens to take precautions against heat-related illnesses.