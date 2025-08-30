Sports
Florida State Faces Tough Challenge Against No. 8 Alabama
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University (FSU) is gearing up for a challenging season opener against No. 8 Alabama on Saturday. The Seminoles are facing a formidable opponent known for its deep defensive line, which presents a tough task for their revamped offense.
Offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn has emphasized his desire for a straightforward, smashmouth style that relies heavily on the run game and explosive pass plays. However, enforcing such a strategy against Alabama’s talented defense may prove difficult in the first week of the season.
Malzahn, who has a history of turning underdog teams into competitive forces, approached Tuesday’s practice with optimism. He began his coaching career at Shiloh Christian High School in Arkansas, where he transformed the small program into a leading contender in the state. His journey continued through various successful stints, including notable achievements at Auburn.
Despite ongoing debate about the relevance of Malzahn’s reputation as one of the top offensive minds, he remains known for his innovative use of deception and misdirection to catch opponents off-guard. From 2013 to 2020, his teams at Auburn executed 14 trick play touchdowns, highlighting his penchant for surprise tactics.
FSU has had success incorporating some of Malzahn’s signature plays in the past. These include pre-snap motions to confuse defenses and using large tight ends in unconventional positions to create mismatches. This season, the Seminoles plan to utilize improved personnel, including Tommy Castellanos as a dual-threat quarterback.
As FSU prepares for the big game, they are also hosting a significant recruiting weekend. A strong showing against Alabama will be key not only for the season but also for attracting top talent to the program.
Meanwhile, Alabama has faced its own challenges leading into the game. Starting defensive tackle Tim Keenan suffered an injury during practice and is set to undergo surgery. Coach Kalen DeBoer is adjusting the lineup, relying on players like James Smith and Jeremiah Beaman to step up and fill the gap left by Keenan’s absence.
“We know that our guys will get out there and they’ll fight. I just feel for Tim and Jam because they work so hard,” DeBoer said during a recent press conference, acknowledging the impact of the injuries on the team’s preparations. The Crimson Tide will also be missing starting running back Jam Miller, along with guard Jaeden Roberts, who is dealing with a concussion.
This week’s matchup is more than just a game; it’s an opportunity for both teams to test their mettle and solidify their positions in the college football landscape.
