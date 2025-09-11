Florida Flags at Half-Staff for Patriot Day Commemoration

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — Flags are flying at half-staff today, September 11, across Florida and the United States in observance of Patriot Day. This day marks the anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.

On that tragic day, members of the extremist group al-Qaida hijacked four passenger planes, crashing two into the towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, another into the Pentagon, and a fourth in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers attempted to regain control of the aircraft.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation earlier this week ordering all flags in Florida to be flown at half-staff from midnight to midnight today. Although not a federal holiday, government offices will remain open, and mail will be delivered.

In his proclamation, DeSantis emphasized the importance of remembering the lives lost and honoring the first responders and military personnel who displayed remarkable courage on that day. “We owe a debt of gratitude to our military, law enforcement officers, firefighters, first responders, and other emergency personnel for the selfless courage they demonstrated in the face of terror,” he stated.

Americans are encouraged to observe a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. ET, the time when the first plane struck the World Trade Center.

Various organizations across Florida are holding remembrance events today. For example, the Orlando Fire Department will host a ceremony at 7 p.m. at their downtown station, while the Winter Haven Police Department will hold a gathering at 5:30 p.m.

In December 2001, Congress designated September 11 as Patriot Day, urging the nation to observe this day in honor of the victims. Governor DeSantis invited all Floridians to participate in remembrance activities and reflect on the significance of freedom and national unity.