Florida State Football Looks to Rebound in 2025 Season Predictions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State Seminoles are ready to turn the page after a challenging 2024 season. Coaches and fans alike are hopeful that 2025 will bring a dramatic turnaround.

A group of analysts, including Brendan Sonnone, Chris Nee, and Zach Blostein, have shared their predictions for the upcoming season. Each analyst assessed FSU’s win/loss potential game by game, looking to provide insight into how the ‘Noles might perform.

Brendan Sonnone emphasized the importance of optimism and the excitement surrounding the new roster. “Consider this your turning of the page. It feels better to look forward to what lies ahead,” he stated in a group chat.

The analysts ran through key matchups to assess FSU’s performance. The Seminoles will face tough opponents, including Alabama and Miami, with the initial predictions showing a total of seven wins for the season.

In their evaluations, the team showed strong confidence against East Texas AM and Kent State but expressed less certainty regarding the game against Clemson. Trey, another analyst, projected only a .33 chance against Clemson, while placing high hopes on the matchups against East Texas AM and Kent State.

Fans are eager for the season opener on August 30, where the team will face a yet-to-be-named opponent at 3:30 p.m. ET. The matchup is generating buzz, especially with numerous top prospects expected to attend.

Coaches have promised a fresh start, indicative of a new-look roster with two coordinators and several new assistants. After a tumultuous previous season, the coaching staff is welcoming competition for every position to ignite a spark in the team’s performance.

Despite improvements, new beginnings are often challenging, and the analysts note that “a fresh slate isn’t always going to be pretty.” Fans are encouraged to share their own predictions as the season progresses.