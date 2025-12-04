Florida Gators Face Virginia Tech in Women’s Basketball Clash

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The Florida Gators women’s basketball team heads to Virginia Tech on Thursday, December 4, for a 5 p.m. EST tip-off as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge. A win would mark Florida’s ninth victory of the season, tying the program record for most wins at the start of a season through 10 games.

Florida’s Liv McGill, who was named the Most Outstanding Player at the Grand Cayman Classic, is coming off an impressive weekend where she averaged 27.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.00 steals in wins over Memphis and Georgia Tech. Currently, McGill ranks third in the nation for scoring average with 26.3 points per game and is tied for 21st in assists with 6.0 per game.

Her teammate, who has four double-doubles this season, averages 15.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Additionally, Florida’s other key scorer contributes 14.2 points per game.

The Virginia Tech Hokies (6-2) started strong, winning their first five games before suffering two straight losses against James Madison and BYU. They ended their losing streak with a win over Oregon State, 78-67, on November 29.

Virginia Tech features a balanced scoring strategy with six players averaging between eight and 16 points. Redshirt junior guard Carleigh Wenzel leads the team with 15.9 points per game, while senior forward Kilah Freelon is averaging a double-double with 10.9 points and 10.1 rebounds.

The Gators have a historical edge over Virginia Tech, having won three of the four matchups. Their last contest was a convincing 73-44 victory on December 1, 2014. In that game, Cassie Peoples scored 19 points, helping the Gators hold Virginia Tech to just 31.3 percent shooting.

Florida aims to maintain its perfect record in the ACC-SEC Challenge, having previously defeated Clemson and Georgia Tech in the last two years.