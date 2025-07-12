Florida Gators Gain Major Commitment from Four-Star Edge Rusher KJ Ford

Gainesville, Florida – The Florida Gators football program secured a commitment from four-star edge rusher KJ Ford on July 11, solidifying their 2026 recruiting class. Ford chose Florida over Texas A&M and Ohio State, further enhancing the Gators’ defensive prospects.

Ford, a standout from Duncanville High School in Texas, ranked as the 15th-best edge rusher nationwide, according to 247Sports. He has made headlines for his impressive stats, including 57 tackles and seven sacks during his junior season. His decision follows an official visit to Florida, which occurred just a month prior.

The Gators have been at the forefront of Ford’s recruitment after losing other top edge rusher targets, notably five-star Trenton Henderson to LSU. Florida appears in a strong position, especially since Texas A&M has filled their edge rusher slots. “They’re in an okay spot,” Ford mentioned while contemplating his options.

Ohio State has shown interest in Ford, increasing their offer earlier this week. However, their late entry into Ford’s recruitment might hinder their chances. As of Thursday, reports suggest that Alabama may also be making a late push for the Texas native.

The commitment marks Ford as Florida’s second-highest-rated pledge for 2026 and the first edge rusher to join the class. He joins other recent commits, including four-star linebacker Malik Morris and defensive lineman Kendall Guervil.

As multiple schools make final efforts to recruit Ford, his decision could create significant implications in the recruiting landscape. He is among four athletes expected to announce their commitments this weekend, alongside tight end Heze Kent and linebacker DQ Forkpa, with Florida leading in those races as well.