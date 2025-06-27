Florida Gators Guard Alijah Martin Picked 39th by Toronto Raptors in NBA Draft

Gainesville, Florida — Alijah Martin, a guard for the Florida Gators, was selected 39th overall by the Toronto Raptors during the 2025 NBA Draft on June 26. This marks the second Gator to be drafted this year and the fourth since 2013.

Martin, who stands at 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 210 pounds, averaged 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game in his only season with Florida. During the 2024-25 season, he led the Gators to their third NCAA national championship.

<p“Just ready to get to the next level and show what I can do,” Martin said after being drafted.

Despite being undersized for a guard, Martin is known for his defensive capabilities. He ranked second on the Gators with 56 steals. His performance improved Florida’s defensive ranking from 94th to 6th in the nation.

Head coach Todd Golden praised Martin’s skill set, emphasizing his ability to guard ball handlers effectively and navigate defensive screens. “He’ll be the guy that primarily picks up the ball and guards the ball,” Golden said.

Before transferring to Florida, Martin played four years at Florida Atlantic University (FAU), where he became the first player in college history to start in the Final Four for two different teams. In his last game for the Gators, he scored 17 points in the national championship against Houston, securing a 65-63 victory.

Toronto’s Raptors have a history of selecting players known for their work ethic and grit. With Martin’s college experience and performance, he is expected to push for minutes in an already competitive backcourt alongside Immanuel Quickley and Jamal Shead.

Martin scored in double figures in 31 out of 38 games this past season, including a high of 32 points against Southern Illinois. As mentioned by Golden, both Martin and teammate Will Richard are expected to find themselves on NBA rosters following the draft.