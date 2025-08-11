Florida Gators’ Jake Slaughter Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

Gainesville, Florida – Jake Slaughter, a senior offensive lineman for the Florida Gators, has been named to the Rimington Trophy watch list for 2025. The announcement came on Friday, recognizing him among the country’s most outstanding centers in NCAA Division I College Football.

At 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 308 pounds, Slaughter has made a significant impact on the field. He is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and has already earned prestigious preseason accolades, including being named to the Sporting News Preseason All-America First Team.

In 2024, Slaughter recorded an impressive offensive grade of 81.1, ranking fifth among centers nationally. He also excelled in run blocking, earning a grade of 79.0, and led his team in overall offensive metrics after starting all 13 games last season. His remarkable performance garnered him mentions on the Outland Trophy Watch List as well.

“Jake is an All-American and an All-SEC player,” Gators coach Billy Napier said during SEC Media Days. “He was voted team captain by his teammates last year, and he sets the tone every day. He’s a great football player and an even better person and leader.”

The Rimington Trophy, named after former Nebraska center Dave Rimington, honors the most outstanding center in college football each year. Winners are determined by votes from the Walter Camp Foundation, Sporting News, and the Football Writers Association of America.

Should Slaughter win the prestigious award, he will join Maurkice Pouncey as the second winner in Florida’s history. With high expectations for the upcoming season, Slaughter aims to further solidify his legacy in college football.