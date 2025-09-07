Sports
Florida Gators Men’s Tennis Team Announces Fall Schedule for 2025-2026
Gainesville, Florida — The Florida Gators men’s tennis team has announced its fall schedule for the 2025-2026 season, starting with the ITA Men’s All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Sept. 20.
Following the season opener, the Gators will head to Tallahassee for the Bedford Cup, a two-day tournament scheduled for Sept. 26-28. Last year, the Gators hosted this event, competing against teams like FGCU, FAU, UCF, USF, Stetson, FSU, Miami, and UNF.
In October, the team will participate in three tournaments. On Oct. 3, they will play against Penn State at the Sarni Tennis Center in University Park, Pennsylvania. The Gators will then host the ITA Regional Championships from Oct. 8-13 at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex in Gainesville.
The final tournament of October will be the M25 Norman, taking place on Oct. 20 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Gators’ fall season wraps up with three tournaments in November: the ITA Sectional Championships in Athens, Georgia, starting on Nov. 6, the M15 Orlando from Nov. 10-16, and the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships commencing on Nov. 18 in Orlando.
This fall schedule promises to be competitive as the Gators aim to showcase their talent and strength throughout the season.
