Politics
Florida GOP Scraps ‘Deport Depot’ Merchandise After Home Depot Objection
TALLAHASSEE, Florida – The Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) introduced a merchandise line called “The Deport Depot” but quickly withdrew it after Home Depot raised objections.
The merchandise featured a bright orange square with “THE DEPORT DEPOT” in blocky stencil font. It aimed to capitalize on Florida’s ongoing immigration discussions. However, Home Depot spokesperson Beth Marlowe stated that the company had not authorized the RPOF to use its branding or logo.
Items in the merchandise line were priced between $15 and $28, and marketed as political contributions to the RPOF. Following Home Depot’s objection, the party removed the items from its online store.
Initially, RPOF chairperson Evan Power expressed confidence in the legality of their logo, claiming “no reasonable person would think it’s the logo of a company.” However, the merchandise was taken down shortly after the objection became public.
This incident reflects a growing trend of companies vigorously protecting their intellectual property. Home Depot has faced backlash in the past regarding its approach to immigration issues, as ICE agents have targeted day laborers outside its stores. The company maintains it does not collaborate with ICE.
Attempts by the RPOF to leverage immigration efforts for fundraising are not new, with previous merchandise like shirts and buttons released in response to events like the “Alligator Alcatraz” detention center. Nonetheless, this latest incident raises questions about the potential confusion among consumers regarding branding use.
