Sports
Florida State Hosts Alabama in Season Opener This Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University will kick off the 2025 football season this Saturday against the Alabama Crimson Tide, a matchup that has generated excitement among fans and players alike. The game begins at 2:30 p.m. CST at Doak Campbell Stadium.
After a tough season, with only two wins last year, Florida State is looking to turn things around against a top-ranked team. Head coach Mike Norvell spoke about the upcoming challenge, emphasizing the skill and experience of Alabama’s roster.
“It’s going to be a great challenge,” Norvell said. “You look at Alabama’s offensive line. They are big, strong, and powerful. They utilize the tight end and have a very talented wide receiver corps.”
Florida State aims to rally behind quarterback Tommy Castellanos, who earned the honor of ‘breaking the rock’, a symbolic recognition of his leadership and effort during camp. Norvell praised Castellanos’ investment in both his teammates and the program.
<p“Tommy has provided a great spark for this team, and I think guys have rallied around him during the offseason,” Norvell said.
Meanwhile, Alabama is entering this game as a two-touchdown favorite. The Tide features standout players like wide receiver Ryan Williams, whose performance will be closely watched by the Seminoles’ defense.
“This receiving corps is probably one of the best in the country. We need to be aggressive and understand our matchups,” Norvell noted.
With new faces and updated strategies on both sides, the Seminoles hope to leverage their gameplay and take advantage of home-field support to start the season off on the right foot.
“I’m excited to see our players translate their hard work from practice to game day,” Norvell said as he prepared for the highly anticipated game.
The kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CST promises to be a thrilling start to the college football season for both teams.
