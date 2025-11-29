Sports
Florida International Panthers Face Sam Houston Bearkats This Saturday
HOUSTON, Texas — The Florida International Panthers will take on the Sam Houston Bearkats this Saturday at 1 p.m. ET at Shell Energy Stadium. The Panthers enter the game with a record of 6-5, while the Bearkats are struggling at 2-9.
In their last game, Florida International defeated the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 27-21. Quarterback Joe Pesansky threw for 196 yards, completing 14 of 28 passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 40 yards on 11 carries. Running back Kejon Owens contributed significantly with 135 yards on 21 carries, scoring one touchdown.
The Bearkats are coming off a loss to Middle Tennessee, where they fell 31-17. Landyn Locke had a productive outing for Sam Houston, throwing for 281 yards and two touchdowns. He completed 25 of 40 passes but had one interception. Running back Alton McCaskill rushed for 42 yards and added two catches for ten yards.
The matchup will be streamed live on ESPN+, making it accessible for fans eager to watch the action unfold. Each team aims to improve their standing as the season progresses.
The Panthers have had some highs and lows throughout the season, including a recent three-game win streak before their most recent game. Meanwhile, the Bearkats have faced a challenging season but remain hopeful for an upset.
