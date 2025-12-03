Florida State Kicks Off 2026 Early Signing Period with Multiple Signees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University began its early signing period for the 2026 football class on December 3, 2025, welcoming a host of new recruits.

The Seminoles expect to sign about 30 prospects over the three-day period, with excitement building among fans as they continue to attract top talent.

Florida State started strong, announcing several signings on day one, including a mix of four-star and three-star players. Among the notable commitments are two four-star defensive backs and a four-star quarterback.

EJ White, a standout from Vero Beach, has been with Florida State since his commitment nearly two years ago. White expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I can’t wait to contribute to the team and help build a winning legacy at FSU.”

Seminoles fans have been closely following the recruitment of key athletes, with Rivals ranking Florida State at No. 14 in the nation. The team aims to secure a position among the top 15 recruiting classes.

<p“With the talent we’re bringing in, I truly believe we can compete at the highest level,” said head coach Mike Norvell.

Florida State is also focusing on retention among its existing recruits amid potential challenges from rival schools. They remain optimistic about commitments while navigating the uncertainties of college football recruiting.

As the signing period progresses, updates regarding new signings and breaking news will be continuously posted for excited fans.