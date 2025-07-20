Florida Lawmaker Joe Casello Dies at 73 After Heart Attack

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Florida Democratic lawmaker Joe Casello died Friday at the age of 73 following a heart attack, according to state House officials.

Casello, who represented Boynton Beach, was first elected to the Florida House in 2018. He passed away surrounded by family and his girlfriend, a statement from the Florida House Democratic Caucus confirmed.

The caucus expressed gratitude to those who supported the family during this difficult time. “Joe was a beloved public servant who dedicated his life to serving his community through various roles,” the statement read.

Before his political career, Casello worked as a firefighter in Worcester, Massachusetts, for over 30 years. He later served as a Boynton Beach city commissioner and had plans to run for the Palm Beach County Commission in 2026.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to call a special election due to the vacancy in the legislative seat, as mandated by state law.

Casello’s career included leadership positions in various organizations, including the Palm Beach County League of Cities and the Knollwood Homeowners Association. He also served on the Board of Trustees for JFK Hospital and volunteered with Feeding South Florida during the pandemic.

Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried praised Casello’s dedication, stating, “His legacy is one of humility, compassion, and unwavering commitment to doing what’s right for his community.”

In addition to his service as a firefighter, Casello was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. His diverse background and commitment to public service made him a respected figure in Florida politics.