News
Florida Lottery Draw Results for August 2025
TALLAHASSEE, Florida — The Florida Lottery is offering several draw games with potential jackpots for players. On Saturday, August 16, 2025, the winning numbers were 23, 40, 49, 65, 69 for the main draw, with the Powerball number being 23 and a Power Play of 3. Additional winning numbers included 31, 34, 43, 44, 55 with a Powerball of 02, and 04, 06, 19, 25, 48, 49.
For the Cash Ball game, the winning numbers were 03, 22, 37, 49, 50, 51, and for the midday draw, the winning numbers were 05, 09, 19, 22, 32. The evening draw featured 20, 24, 28, 33, 35 and the morning draw had 12.
On Monday, August 11, 2025, players also had a chance to win with different numbers. The winning numbers that day included 06, 16, 33, 40, 62, with a Powerball of 02 and a Power Play of 2. Other notable numbers from the draw were 09, 10, 17, 29, 65 (Powerball: 05) and 10, 16, 25, 45, 48 (Cash Ball: 04).
Lottery tickets can be purchased at any authorized retailer throughout Florida, including gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. To find a retailer near you, visit the Florida Lottery’s official website.
Winning players can claim their rewards by mail if the prize is $250,000 or less. Winners must send their tickets to the Florida Lottery along with the required documentation. Florida law requires that all winner information is public record.
