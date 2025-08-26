Florida Lottery Results Announced for August 25, 2025

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — The Florida Lottery released the winning numbers for various draw games held on Monday, August 25, 2025.

The winning numbers for the Powerball were 16, 19, 34, 37, 64, with the Powerball being 22 and a Power Play of 3. Other Powerball results featured numbers 15, 16, 23, 52, 66, with the Powerball of 25.

In Cash Ball, participants saw winning numbers of 03, 22, 39, 44, 56, leading to a Cash Ball of 04. Various midday and evening draws took place, with midday results showing 02, 18, 24, 29, 30, while the evening numbers were 04, 14, 23, 24, 29.

Players can purchase lottery tickets from authorized retailers across Florida, including gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. To locate a retailer nearby, individuals can visit the Florida Lottery’s website.

If you believe you have won a prize of $250,000 or less, you can claim your winnings by mailing your winning ticket with the necessary documentation to the Florida Lottery.

It is important to note that in accordance with Florida law, winning ticket information is considered public record.