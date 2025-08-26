News
Florida Lottery Results Announced for August 25, 2025
TALLAHASSEE, Florida — The Florida Lottery released the winning numbers for various draw games held on Monday, August 25, 2025.
The winning numbers for the Powerball were 16, 19, 34, 37, 64, with the Powerball being 22 and a Power Play of 3. Other Powerball results featured numbers 15, 16, 23, 52, 66, with the Powerball of 25.
In Cash Ball, participants saw winning numbers of 03, 22, 39, 44, 56, leading to a Cash Ball of 04. Various midday and evening draws took place, with midday results showing 02, 18, 24, 29, 30, while the evening numbers were 04, 14, 23, 24, 29.
Players can purchase lottery tickets from authorized retailers across Florida, including gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. To locate a retailer nearby, individuals can visit the Florida Lottery’s website.
If you believe you have won a prize of $250,000 or less, you can claim your winnings by mailing your winning ticket with the necessary documentation to the Florida Lottery.
It is important to note that in accordance with Florida law, winning ticket information is considered public record.
Recent Posts
- Beşiktaş Hosts Lausanne in Crucial UEFA Playoff Match Tonight
- 35 Years Since Deadly F5 Tornado Struck Illinois Towns
- Beloved Radio Host Gary Burbank Dies at 84 After Illness
- Sloane Stephens Launches Haircare Collection with Doc & Glo
- Lola Tung and Nico Parker Lead in Osgood Perkins’ ‘The Young People’
- Mensik Faces Blanchet at US Open 2025: Game Predictions
- WVU Football Predictions: A Rocky Road Ahead
- Cardi B Leaves Courtroom Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State