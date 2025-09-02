Florida Lottery Reveals Winning Powerball Numbers for September 1, 2025

TALLAHASSEE, Florida – The Florida Lottery announced the winning Powerball numbers for Monday, September 1, 2025. The draw took place at 10:59 p.m. ET, attracting many hopeful players checking their tickets.

The winning numbers are 08, 23, 25, 40, 53, and the Powerball is 05. The Power Play multiplier is 3, meaning non-jackpot prizes will be tripled for players who opted in. As interest grows, the jackpot could reach hundreds of millions if no winner is announced.

The Florida Lottery has yet to confirm if any tickets matched all six numbers. If there is no jackpot winner, the amount will roll over to the next draw, increasing the prize pool.

In addition to Powerball, several other drawings took place on September 1. The Cash4Life numbers were 10, 24, 27, 42, 51, with a Cash Ball of 04. The Fantasy 5 midday drawing yielded numbers 09, 16, 23, 26, 29. Meanwhile, the Cash Pop results included 04 for the Morning, 10 for the Matinee, 06 for the Afternoon, and 10 for the Evening.

Players can claim small prizes at any authorized retailer. For wins from $600 to $1 million, players must visit Florida Lottery district offices. For prizes over $1 million, winners must go to the Lottery headquarters, except for Powerball and Mega Millions tickets, which can also be claimed at district offices.

Florida law requires that winners’ names, cities, amounts won, and locations of purchase be made public. Players are encouraged to check their tickets carefully, as even partial matches can lead to significant payouts.