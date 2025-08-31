News
Florida Lottery Reveals Winning Numbers for August 25, 2025 Drawings
TALLAHASSEE, Florida — Players across Florida eagerly checked their tickets on Monday night, August 25, 2025, as the Florida Lottery announced the results of recent games. The drawing included major offerings such as Powerball, Cash4Life, Fantasy 5, and several Pick games.
The winning Powerball numbers were 16, 19, 34, 37, and 64, with a Powerball of 22 and a Power Play of 3. Additionally, the Cash4Life numbers were 03, 22, 39, 44, 56, with a Cash Ball of 04.
These lottery games continue to attract participants from cities like Miami to Jacksonville, with jackpots that can dramatically change lives. The Florida Lottery website provides detailed information on how to claim prizes depending on the amount won.
For prizes up to $250,000, winners can opt to claim their winnings by mail. They must send their ticket with the required documentation to the Florida Lottery. For larger prizes, winners must visit a Florida Lottery office in person with their winning ticket and valid identification.
All lottery participants are reminded that the names, game won, date, prize amount, and store location of winners are public records under Florida law. Enthusiasts planning to play can purchase tickets at authorized retailers across the state, including gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores.
The next Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. ET, providing another opportunity for players to test their luck.
