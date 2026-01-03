Florida Lottery Sees Big Wins as New Year Begins

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Lottery kicked off the new year with multiple winners. On January 1, the Fantasy Five evening drawing yielded a winning ticket with numbers 13, 15, 18, 19, and 33. Two players will share a prize totaling $51,780.85.

A ticket purchased at On The Fly along Highway A1A in Satellite Beach was a Quick Pick. Lottery officials encourage players not to miss the upcoming draw today, January 2, which offers another chance to win big.

Additionally, excitement surrounds the Powerball lottery, with a jackpot estimated at $64 million for the January 3 drawing. Drawings are held three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET, and tickets are available until 10 p.m. ET.

Jacksonville residents also had reason to celebrate. A winning Fantasy Five ticket worth $58,984 was sold at a Publix grocery store on Merrill Road. This ticket matched the numbers 7, 10, 18, 24, and 28, making it another highlight for Florida players.

The Mega Millions lottery, which is also gaining attention, boasts a jackpot of $157 million for the first drawing of 2026. Participants can hope for a lucky win during the next drawing scheduled for January 6. Ticket prices for Mega Millions start at $5, and draws occur twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET.

Florida Lottery winners can claim their prizes within 180 days, but those opting for a single-payment cash option must do so within 60 days of the draw. As excitement builds around these lotteries, players are reminded to keep their tickets safe and check for winning numbers.