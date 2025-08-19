Florida Lottery Winning Numbers for August 15 and 17, 2025

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — The Florida Lottery announced the winning numbers for various draw games held on August 15 and 17, 2025. Players hoping to win big can check their tickets against these numbers.

On Sunday, August 17, the winning numbers for the Cash Ball game were 02-14-30-36-38, with the Cash Ball being 02. Other winning numbers included: Midday numbers of 01-02-06-13-28, Evening numbers of 01-03-15-26-30, Morning: 15, Matinee: 01, Afternoon: 08, Evening: 13, Late Night: 10.

For the previous draw on Friday, August 15, the Mega Millions winning numbers were 04-17-27-34-69, with the Mega Ball at 16. The winning Cash Ball numbers were 01-09-41-43-47, and the Midday numbers were 09-17-22-24-36. Evening numbers were 03-09-18-21-36, Morning: 05, Matinee: 07, Afternoon: 15, Evening: 15, Late Night: 10.

Tickets for the Florida Lottery can be purchased at authorized retailers across the state, including gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. For the nearest retailer, players can visit the Florida Lottery website.

Winners of prizes amounting to $250,000 or less can claim their winnings by mailing their tickets along with required documentation to the Florida Lottery. It is important to note that under Florida law, certain winner information becomes public record.