News
Florida Lottery Winning Numbers for August 15 and 17, 2025
TALLAHASSEE, Florida — The Florida Lottery announced the winning numbers for various draw games held on August 15 and 17, 2025. Players hoping to win big can check their tickets against these numbers.
On Sunday, August 17, the winning numbers for the Cash Ball game were 02-14-30-36-38, with the Cash Ball being 02. Other winning numbers included: Midday numbers of 01-02-06-13-28, Evening numbers of 01-03-15-26-30, Morning: 15, Matinee: 01, Afternoon: 08, Evening: 13, Late Night: 10.
For the previous draw on Friday, August 15, the Mega Millions winning numbers were 04-17-27-34-69, with the Mega Ball at 16. The winning Cash Ball numbers were 01-09-41-43-47, and the Midday numbers were 09-17-22-24-36. Evening numbers were 03-09-18-21-36, Morning: 05, Matinee: 07, Afternoon: 15, Evening: 15, Late Night: 10.
Tickets for the Florida Lottery can be purchased at authorized retailers across the state, including gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. For the nearest retailer, players can visit the Florida Lottery website.
Winners of prizes amounting to $250,000 or less can claim their winnings by mailing their tickets along with required documentation to the Florida Lottery. It is important to note that under Florida law, certain winner information becomes public record.
Recent Posts
- Georgia Teen Facing Bond Hearing in Parents’ Murder Case
- Buffalo Bills Sign WR Grant DuBose After Tryout
- Brooke Shields Reveals Her Favorite Must-Have Products
- Hedge Fund Manager Predicts Opendoor Stock Could Soar Nearly 2,000%
- Sui Cryptocurrency Shows Bearish Signs as Market Weakens
- Horry County Students Blessed for New School Year
- Blues Sign Milan Lucic to Tryout After Legal Issues
- Pastor Corey Brooks Criticizes Illinois Schools’ Approach to Student Therapy
- Celebrating National Aviation Day: NASA Honors Pioneering Flight Innovations
- U.S. Housing Market Sees Shift as Sales Slow and Prices Drop
- Medtronic Reports Steady Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Investments
- Star of the Seas to Set Sail from Port Canaveral Amid Exciting Features
- One question saved a professor from a deadly submersible dive
- Ainsley Earhardt’s Fashion Choices Critiqued by Fans and Experts
- Murder Suspect Seeks Change of Venue Amid Media Frenzy
- Beaufort County Owes $1.6 Million in Unpaid Tax Refund Interest
- Nexstar Media to Acquire Tegna for $3.54 Billion
- Estudiantes Faces Cerro Porteño in Crucial Copa Libertadores Showdown
- Woman Killed, Man Injured in Tulsa Shooting Dispute
- Man Fatally Struck by NJ Transit Train in River Edge