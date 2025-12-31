Florida’s NHL Outdoor Game Promises Unique Tropical Experience

MIAMI, Florida — The NHL is set to host the first outdoor hockey game in Florida on January 2, 2026, featuring the Florida Panthers and the New York Rangers at loanDepot Park. This unique Winter Classic is designed to blend the warmth of South Florida with a winter wonderland theme.

Steve Mayer, president of NHL content and events, stated, “We’ve designed it so here in Florida summer meets winter, fire and ice, hot and cold, all of the thematics you would think.” The game will take place at 8 p.m. ET, and fans can expect an experience combining snow and beach elements on the field.

Half of the rink will showcase a Miami Beach atmosphere complete with lifeguard stands and palm trees. The other half will replicate a snowstorm, featuring synthetic ice and festive winter decorations. “This is a show,” Mayer emphasized, noting the importance of both the game and the entertainment surrounding it.

The ice crew has already laid down the lines and logos in a matter of hours. Workers continue to prepare for the game, focusing on the artistic oversights that will create the dual-themed field.

Mayer encouraged fans to arrive early for the pregame outdoor fan festival, which will feature various activities, including a performance by the artist Role Model. He advised attendees to purchase parking in advance and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

As the Panthers are current Stanley Cup champions, they hope to leverage this event to grow interest in hockey in warmer climates. General manager Bill Zito said, “It’s inspiring to think that we are in South Florida, trying to grow our sport, and to think that we’re able to do it here in this beautiful facility outdoors, it’s pretty exciting.”

The NHL is also optimistic about the game day weather, predicting temperatures in the low 60s. Mayer noted, “We’ll be able to maintain the ice throughout the game. All signs are pointing to us taking the risk out of the equation.” The retractable roof of the stadium will remain closed until shortly before game time to ensure optimal ice conditions.