Florida Panthers Sign Veteran Defenseman Jeff Petry to One-Year Deal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers have signed veteran defenseman Jeff Petry to a one-year contract worth $775,000, according to an NHL source. This signing aims to strengthen the team’s blue line as they gear up for the upcoming season.

Petry, 37, brings a wealth of experience with 982 career NHL games under his belt. He has played for multiple teams, including the Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins, and most recently, the Detroit Red Wings. Last season, Petry participated in 44 games, scoring one goal and contributing eight points while averaging 18:54 of ice time.

Prior to joining the Panthers, Petry dealt with recovery from abdominal surgery, which caused him to miss a significant portion of the previous season. He successfully returned to the lineup late in the season, participating in ten games.

The Panthers recently released Nate Schmidt, who signed with the Utah Mammoth for a three-year deal valued at $10.5 million. This chain of events has positioned Petry to step into Schmidt’s role on the team’s third defensive pairing, likely alongside Dmitry Kulikov.

Florida remains well-prepared for the upcoming season, retaining key players including Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad, and Brad Marchand. The team will also see the return of 14 forwards from last year’s playoff roster.

Petry has never won a Stanley Cup during his career, which may have influenced his decision to sign with the Panthers. His new contract includes performance bonuses that could affect the team’s salary cap through the 2026-27 season.