Florida Panthers Win Stanley Cup Final, Defeat Edmonton Oilers 5-1

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers claimed their second consecutive Stanley Cup title by defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Tuesday night, becoming the NHL’s first back-to-back champions since 2013 and the third team to achieve this milestone in the 21st century.

Sam Reinhart scored four times, becoming just the sixth player in league history to do so in a final game, and the first since Maurice Richard in 1957. Commissioner Gary Bettman presented the trophy to Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov after the final buzzer sounded, as the team celebrated their victory with fans who chanted, “We want the Cup!”

The Panthers dominated the ice throughout the series, ending with a 4-2 victory. They controlled play in the middle zones and consistently challenged Edmonton’s defense. Reinhart’s hat trick included two empty-net goals that capped off the scoring.

“This is as good as the first one,” Reinhart said. “We learned some lessons. We stayed on the gas, and obviously the result speaks for itself.”

Connor McDavid managed to score only one goal in the series as the Oilers struggled against Florida’s strong forecheck. Despite a breakthrough performance in Game 5, McDavid noted the Panthers’ skill as a critical reason for their success. “We lost to a really good team,” he said. “Nobody quit, but they’re a heck of a team for a reason.”

Florida’s success can be attributed to key players, including Reinhart, who led all scorers in the playoffs with 15 goals, and Brad Marchand, who contributed six goals in the final series alone. The Panthers’ head coach, Paul Maurice, praised the team’s depth and resilience, stating, “We’ve got to be a dynasty now with two championships.”

The series win reflects a shift in the NHL, with U.S. teams from the Sun Belt winning five of the last six Stanley Cups, four of them residing in Florida. The Panthers’ journey, which included a fierce competition against teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs, showcases their clinical performance throughout the playoffs.

As the celebrations began, Reinhart joyously exclaimed, “It’s amazing to be able to be here.” With the NHL season concluded, the Panthers prepare to deepen their legacy while the Oilers reflect on the journey ahead.