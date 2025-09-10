ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Floridians gear up for the 2024 election season, significant developments are unfolding in state politics. U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds is leading in the Republican race for Governor, with new polling indicating he would capture 40% of the vote in a primary against Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and former House Speaker Paul Renner. The poll results, from a survey of 800 likely Republican primary voters conducted from Sept. 4-5, show Donalds’ name recognition and favorability ratings rising steadily. Political strategist Ryan Tyson remarked, “For Donalds to do this without a statewide media buy is a resounding accomplishment.”

In St. Petersburg, Mayor Ken Welch faces growing discontent during his nearly four years in office. So far, only one challenger has entered the race. This emerging discontent revolves around failed deals and increasing absenteeism, raising questions about Welch’s ability to maintain his position.

Meanwhile, the Florida Chamber of Commerce has endorsed Rep. Lauren Melo in her bid for Senate District 28, following term-limited Sen. Kathleen Passidomo. Chamber President Mark Wilson commended Melo as a “pro-jobs advocate,” strengthening her position in the heavily Republican district.

The Florida Chamber Foundation recently appointed Heather Cogar as the Statewide Director of Community Engagement for its Florida Prosperity Initiative, aiming to halve childhood poverty in Florida by 2030. Cogar has extensive experience and stated, “Every child deserves the chance to thrive.”

Amid this backdrop, Governor Ron DeSantis emphasized parental choice regarding vaccine mandates during a news conference, criticizing “weaponized” public health efforts for relying on forced compliance. His administration maintains a strategy focused on empowering parents with accurate information to make health decisions.

As election cycles heat up, major local issues continue to unfold, including potential property tax increases in various regions and the impact of newly enacted laws on local governments. With candidates positioning for 2024, the Florida political landscape appears to be shifting dramatically.