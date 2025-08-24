Business
Florida Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $650 Million Ahead of Saturday Drawing
TALLAHASSEE, Florida — The Florida Lottery is generating excitement as the Powerball jackpot reaches an estimated $650 million for the next drawing on Saturday, August 23, 2025. This increase is due to no winners claiming the grand prize during the last drawing on August 20.
During that drawing, the winning numbers were 31, 59, 62, 65, 68, with the Powerball at 05. The Power Play multiplier for this drawing was set at 2X, allowing players who opted in to double their non-jackpot winnings.
In addition to Powerball, the Florida Lottery offers several other draw games. Players have shown strong interest with many hoping to strike it rich. The winning numbers from past draws include a variety of combinations, ranging from 05-13-15-38-46-53 to 09-23-24-33-44.
Floridians are encouraged to purchase tickets at authorized retailers across the state, which include gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. For those interested in claiming prizes, Florida law has specific guidelines: winners can claim prizes under $599 at any retail location, while larger prizes must be redeemed at district offices or the headquarters.
The next Powerball drawing is set for 10:59 p.m. ET on Saturday. With the jackpot still growing, anticipation is high among players. Florida residents should consider using the Power Play or Double Play options to enhance their potential winnings. All winners will be publicly disclosed, as required by state law, including name, city, and prize amount.
Check your tickets carefully and remember, only you can ensure your ticket is a winner.
