Florida Powerball Ticket Wins $1 Million in Holiday Drawing

BRANDON, Florida — A Powerball ticket purchased in Florida is worth $1 million after it matched five numbers in the drawing on November 29, 2025. This ticket was sold at Thorntons, located on East Brandon Boulevard, about ten miles east of Tampa.

The winning numbers from the drawing were 19, 22, 30, 32, and 59, with the Powerball being 1. The Power Play multiplier was 2x. It is the only ticket that matched five numbers in that drawing.

As Cyber Monday approaches, the Powerball jackpot for the next drawing on December 1, 2025, has surged to an estimated $740 million, with a cash option of $346.1 million. The draw takes place at 11 p.m. ET.

Lottery experts state that to claim the cash option, the winner must do so within 60 days of the draw date. Winners can also claim their winnings via mail if their prize is $250,000 or less.

According to Florida law, the Florida Lottery must disclose certain information about winners, including their name and city of residence. However, those claiming prizes of $250,000 or greater are temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days after the claim is made.

This exciting win comes after a historic Powerball jackpot of $1.787 billion was won on September 6, 2025, making lottery enthusiasts eager for the upcoming drawing.