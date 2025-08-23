Florida State Prepares for 2025 Football Season with New Strategies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University (FSU) is gearing up for the 2025 football season, looking to improve from last year’s disappointing two-win record. The Seminoles have taken significant steps to enhance their gameplay, including hiring new coordinators and bolstering the roster through the transfer portal.

In analyzing former UCF coach Gus Malzahn‘s offensive strategies, FSU appears ready to implement a core of plays, formations, and motions that shaped his successful tenure at UCF. Fans can expect the team’s offensive structure to maintain these elements throughout the upcoming season.

A preview of the season is also on the table, as Trey Rowland hosts a roundtable discussion featuring Bud Elliott of The Nolecast, Jeff Cameron of Warchant, and Brendan Sonnone of Noles247. The group will explore various scenarios, discussing both positive and concerning aspects of FSU’s upcoming strategies.

The roundtable promises engaging analysis for fans eager to learn more about the Seminoles’ direction. Rowland expresses excitement about the talented insights from the panel. “What makes us feel good? What makes us nervous? We want to tackle those questions,” Rowland stated.

