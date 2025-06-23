Florida State Quarterback Tommy Castellanos Talks Big Ahead of Alabama Matchup

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — New Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos is ready for the season opener against Alabama on August 30. In a recent interview, he expressed his enthusiasm for the matchup.

“I’m excited, man,” Castellanos said. “I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me.”

Castellanos transferred to Florida State after two seasons at Boston College, where he started 20 games. He played under former Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, which may add to his familiarity with the big stage.

Last season at Boston College, Castellanos threw for 1,366 yards and 18 touchdowns, although injuries sidelined him for part of the year. In total, he amassed 2,248 yards and 15 touchdowns passing, plus 1,113 yards and 13 touchdowns rushing, showcasing his dual-threat potential.

Florida State is looking to rebound from a disappointing 2-10 season. The change at quarterback comes as part of a broader effort to revamp the program after a lackluster season.

Castellanos will face a formidable opponent in Alabama, which ended a 16-year run of double-digit win seasons with a 9-4 record last year. This year, the Crimson Tide are favored with an over/under win total of 9.5, compared to Florida State’s 7.5.

While Castellanos’s confidence is clear, he will need to deliver on the field to back up his bold statements. The pressure will be on him to prove that Florida State can compete with one of college football’s elite teams.

As the game approaches, both teams remain focused on preparation, and Castellanos’s performance could be pivotal for Florida State this season.