Florida State Recruits Four-Star Center and Small Forward for Upcoming Season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University (FSU) is making significant strides in its basketball recruiting efforts, recently hosting a string of recruits set to visit the campus. Among them is Marcis Ponder, a four-star center from Gillion Basketball Academy in Newington, who announced his commitment on Tuesday.

Ponder is considered the No. 71 prospect nationally and the No. 6 center in the 2026 recruiting class. Standing at 7 feet tall, he showcased his impressive skills last season at West Oaks Academy, averaging 9.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game. He will officially visit FSU during the football season opener against Alabama on August 30.

“Florida State recruited me the hardest,” Ponder said. “They came to all my games during the Spring and Summer Live Periods, which showed me I was a priority.” His high school coach, Kenny Gillion, has personal ties to FSU, which likely played a role in his decision.

Additionally, FSU has plans to host another major basketball target, four-star small forward Brutus from The Villages Charter School. Brutus confirmed his official visit coincides with the Alabama football game as well.

These official visits come as Florida State aims to bolster its roster for the upcoming season, with Luke Loucks at the helm as head coach. Loucks expressed enthusiasm about these recruitments, indicating a commitment to building a competitive team.

“We are excited about bringing in top talent that fits our program,” Loucks commented on the developments. The Seminoles are looking forward to a promising future with new recruits like Ponder and Brutus joining the team.

As FSU continues to recruit aggressively, fans eagerly await the outcomes of these visits and the potential impact these players can have on the program.