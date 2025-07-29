Florida State Seminoles Prepare for Preseason Camp with Key Position Battles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida State Seminoles are gearing up for their preseason camp, which begins Wednesday. The team welcomes more than 50 newcomers to its 2025 roster and must sort through positional battles before its opener against Alabama.

Head Coach Mike Norvell and his staff are focused on identifying starters in several high-stakes competitions. Key battles include the running back, wide receiver, linebacker, and cornerback positions.

In the running back room, the team is evaluating options from returning players and recent transfers. Senior running back William struggled last season, recording only 53 rushing yards on 26 carries due to injuries and a weak offensive line. Despite this, Norvell praised his leadership qualities. Sawchuk, brought in from Oklahoma, is expected to vie for significant playing time, especially if he can return to his form from 2023 when he averaged over 6.0 yards per carry.

Wide receiver prospects include Blackwell, a senior known for his speed, and freshman Boggs, who has impressed since joining the team. Blackwell had a notable 2022 season but lacked consistent production last year. The coaching staff is optimistic that Boggs can contribute significantly, given his strong prep performance.

On the defensive side, the linebacking corps is deep with players like Graham, Herring, and Cryer. Graham emerged as a solid starter last season, and Norvell noted Herring’s solid performance in spring practices. The effectiveness of the linebacker unit will depend on consistency and adaptability in different formations.

At cornerback, there is a competition between returning players Jones and Rawls, along with newcomers. Rawls has been a standout in training, while Jones possesses key physical skills but needs to adjust to the new scheme. The staff is keen on developing both players into reliable starters.

As preseason camp unfolds, excitement builds around potential positional changes and which players will secure starting roles. The first game against Alabama looms large, making these decisions critical for the Seminoles’ success this season.