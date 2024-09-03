Connect with us

Florida State Seminoles Struggle in Home Loss to Boston College

10 hours ago

Florida State Football Game

The Florida State Seminoles faced a disappointing defeat against Boston College, with the final score of 28-13, marking their second consecutive loss of the season.

Starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who transferred from Oregon State prior to this season, continued to struggle with his performance. Although he recorded 272 passing yards and a touchdown, his inefficiency was highlighted as he completed only 21 of his 42 attempts.

A crucial moment in the game occurred when Uiagalelei threw an interception on a fourth-down conversion attempt early in the second half. This interception allowed Boston College to extend their lead to 21-6, igniting frustration among Florida State fans who began chanting for backup quarterback Brock Glenn.

Fans expressed their dissatisfaction with social media comments focusing on Uiagalelei’s performance, drawing comparisons to the previous season’s quarterback, Jordan Travis. The secondary struggles became apparent as the Seminoles’ defense allowed 263 rushing yards to Boston College.

This loss has led to criticism directed at head coach Mike Norvell and increased speculation about the potential of Glenn stepping into the quarterback role. With the Seminoles now sitting at 0-2 following a highly promising previous season, the team faces significant challenges as they prepare for their next game against Memphis.

