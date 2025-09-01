Florida State Stuns Alabama in Season Opener with 31-17 Victory

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University upset No. 8 Alabama, 31-17, on Saturday, marking a spectacular start to the college football season. New quarterback Thomas Castellanos led a relentless rushing attack, tallying 78 yards and a touchdown at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The victory ended Alabama’s impressive streak of 23 consecutive season-opening wins and signaled a promising turnaround for Florida State, which struggled last season with a 2-10 record. The Seminoles entered the game as 13.5-point underdogs, but they proved their doubters wrong in front of an excited home crowd.

Castellanos, a transfer from Boston College, not only carried the ball effectively but also completed 9 of 14 passes for 152 yards. His performance earned him accolades from fans and teammates alike. “It’s one of the reasons why I came here, for moments like these,” Castellanos said. “We got a long season ahead. Just take it one week at a time, keep grinding.”

Florida State’s new offensive coordinator, Gus Malzahn, implemented a physical rushing strategy, resulting in 230 rushing yards and an average of 4.7 yards per carry. Last season, the Seminoles struggled significantly on the ground, averaging just 89.9 yards per game.

Meanwhile, Alabama’s head coach Kalen DeBoer fell to 6-4 against unranked teams at Alabama, where Coach Nick Saban previously boasted a record of 124-4 in similar matchups. The Crimson Tide could not match Florida State’s defensive intensity, finishing with only 87 rushing yards on 29 attempts.

The Seminoles’ performance not only marked their first victory against a ranked opponent since the 2023 ACC championship but also showcased their resilience, as they regrouped from a difficult previous season. “We wanted to be the aggressor,” Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. “And we were. Our players rose to the challenge.”

The defeat undoubtedly throws Alabama’s ranking into question, while Florida State may earn a spot in the AP Top 25 following their impressive showing. The Seminoles executed critical fourth-down stops, limiting Alabama to a mere six successful conversions out of 17 attempts.

Next week, Alabama is set to host Louisiana-Monroe, while Florida State will take on East Texas A&M.