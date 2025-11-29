Sports
Florida State Takes On Florida in Crucial Season Finale
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida State and Florida will face off next Saturday in their annual rivalry game, marking the 69th meeting between the two teams. The kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. EST, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
This matchup comes at a pivotal moment for both teams. Florida State (5-6, 2-6 ACC) is looking for a win to secure bowl eligibility, while the Gators (3-8, 2-6 SEC) aim to avoid their worst record since 1953.
Florida State enters the game as a 3.5-point underdog according to FanDuel. The Seminoles are coming off a 21-11 loss to NC State last weekend. Quarterback Thomas Castellanos leads FSU with 2,520 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, along with 480 rushing yards and eight scores. Wide receiver Duce Robinson is a key target, totaling 1,021 yards with six touchdowns this season.
On the other side, Florida fell to Tennessee, 31-11, last week. The Gators’ quarterback DJ Lagway has thrown for 2,096 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions this year, while running back Jadan Baugh contributes with 904 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
The Gators’ defense allows an average of 374 yards per game, ranking 69th in the FBS. Meanwhile, Florida State boasts the seventh-best third-down conversion rate in the nation at 51%.
Both teams have struggled this season, with Florida State needing one more victory to reach bowl eligibility, while Florida is determined to end their season on a high note. As the game approaches, the stakes are high, not only for the chance at postseason play but also for state bragging rights.
“Florida won last year’s matchup by 20 points and will seek to maintain home-field advantage this time,” said sports analyst Ross Kelly. “The Seminoles have struggled on the road, making this a challenging game for them.” With both teams motivated, fans can expect an intense showdown at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
