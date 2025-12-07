Florida Teacher Arrested for Sexual Relationship with Student

Palm Beach County, Florida — A former teacher from Donna Klein Jewish Academy is in custody following allegations of sexual misconduct with a student. Elias Gordon Farley, 26, was arrested after the student disclosed the incidents to authorities on November 18.

The teenage girl reported that her interactions with Farley began as casual conversations during the previous school year. However, over the summer, Farley allegedly created a shared Google Doc to communicate with her, which included explicit messages discussing sexual encounters and planning their meetings.

According to the arrest affidavit, the relationship turned physical in mid-September, when Farley allegedly touched the girl under her clothing in his office. The encounters reportedly continued for weeks, involving sexual acts both in his office and in a classroom.

By late September and into October, the student claimed they had sexual relations, including oral sex and intercourse, inside a classroom on campus. She also recalled visiting Farley’s apartment twice in early November, where multiple sexual encounters occurred.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Farley’s apartment, discovering bedding, condom wrappers, and furniture matching the student’s description. Farley’s roommate confirmed he was not home during the alleged visits. School surveillance footage indicated that the pair entered Farley’s office on November 7 and later spent time together in a classroom.

The situation became public after the student confided in an art teacher on November 14, showing bruises and bite marks purportedly inflicted by Farley. School administrators were notified the following day; Farley was immediately suspended and child welfare authorities were informed.

Farley was arrested on December 4 and is facing charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and offenses against a student by an authority figure, with a bond set at $500,000. After being read his Miranda rights, Farley refused to speak with investigators.

In a statement regarding the incident, Donna Klein Jewish Academy expressed its commitment to cooperating with the investigation. A spokesperson said the institution is focused on the well-being of its students and staff during this challenging time. They noted that Farley is no longer employed at the school and emphasized their ongoing efforts to maintain a safe educational environment.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3000.