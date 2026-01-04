Florida Tight End Hayden Hansen Transfers to Oklahoma for Final Season

Gainesville, Florida – Tight end Hayden Hansen has officially committed to Oklahoma, transitioning from the University of Florida via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Hansen, who played four seasons with the Gators, is looking to make an impact in his final year of eligibility.

During the 2025 season, Hansen started all 12 games for Florida, recording career-highs of 30 catches for 254 receiving yards, along with two touchdowns. The previous year in 2024, he also started every game, finishing with 15 receptions for 207 yards and one touchdown.

Hansen’s journey began at Weatherford High School in Texas, where he earned recognition as a three-star recruit. According to Rivals Industry Rankings, he was ranked as the No. 1,704 overall player and No. 105 tight end in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Now, Hansen joins Oklahoma as the Sooners prepare for the upcoming season, hoping to build on last year’s momentum. Oklahoma made its first College Football Playoff appearance under head coach Brent Venables in 2025 and is eager to secure another playoff spot in 2026.

His transfer follows a successful career at Florida, where he accumulated a total of 611 receiving yards and five touchdowns over three seasons. Notably, Hansen was included in the Mackey Award Watch List this past season, an honor recognizing the top tight ends in the nation. He was also distinguished for his academic achievements, earning a place on the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll and obtaining his bachelor’s degree in Education Sciences.

Hansen is expected to fill the role left by Oklahoma’s former starting tight end, who recorded 44 catches for 503 yards last season. With a strong pedigree and a desire to continue improving, Hansen aims to become a key player for the Sooners in 2026.