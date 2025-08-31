Florida State Upsets Alabama in College Football Season Opener

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University shocked the college football world Saturday by defeating No. 8 Alabama 34-17 in their season opener. The game showcased a revamped Seminoles team that was coming off a dismal 2-10 season last year.

Florida State’s quarterback Castellanos, who made headlines earlier in the offseason for his confident remarks about the Tide, delivered a strong performance with 230 total yards and a touchdown. “I saw that Alabama couldn’t stop us, and it turned out I was right,” Castellanos said post-game.

The victory not only marked a significant turnaround for head coach Mike Norvell, who faced intense scrutiny following last year’s performance, but also offered hope to fans celebrating in the stands as they stormed the field after the win. “This is a first step, but it’s a big step,” Norvell said.

The Seminoles’ defense played a critical role in the game, allowing just 3 yards per rush and rushing for 230 yards themselves, a drastic improvement from last year’s average of 89.9 per game. After conceding an opening touchdown to Alabama, Florida State dominated the rest of the match.

Alabama, under coach Kalen DeBoer, struggled to find rhythm against a spirited Seminoles squad and faced increasing pressure as the game progressed. DeBoer acknowledged the need for improvement, stating, “Last year isn’t this year, and it’s going to be an uphill climb for us. We can’t think about it too broadly. We need to focus on the next moment.”

As the final whistle blew, the significance of the upset was felt throughout the stadium. Fans began to chant, leaving behind the tales of last year’s disappointment and embracing a new era of Florida State football.