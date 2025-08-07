Florida Woman Arrested for Impersonating Nurse, Treating Thousands

PALM COAST, Fla. — A Florida woman is facing serious charges after allegedly posing as a registered nurse and treating over 4,000 patients without a valid license, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Autumn Bardisa, 29, was arrested on Tuesday, August 5, following a seven-month investigation initiated by AdventHealth after she was fired from her position as an advanced nurse technician. Bardisa reportedly treated 4,486 patients from July 2023 until her termination on January 22, 2025.

Authorities say that Bardisa had falsely claimed to be an “Education First” registered nurse, stating she had completed the necessary schooling but had not yet passed the national licensing exam. During her application process, she submitted a license number associated with a different individual who shared her first name.

According to Sheriff Rick Staly, “This is one of the most disturbing cases of medical fraud we’ve ever investigated.” He added that Bardisa’s actions potentially put thousands of lives at risk.

When hospital administrators requested confirmation of her identity, Bardisa explained the discrepancies by asserting she had recently married. However, she failed to provide the requested marriage license, raising further suspicions.

The investigation began after a colleague checked Bardisa’s credentials when she was offered a promotion in January and found that her certified nursing assistant license had expired. This prompted hospital officials to report the matter to law enforcement.

Investigators from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, along with agencies from the Florida Department of Health, confirmed that Bardisa had never held a valid nursing license and had indeed stolen her credentials from a former classmate.

As a result of her fraudulent practices, Bardisa was charged with seven counts of practicing a health care profession without a license and seven counts of fraudulent use of personal identification. She is currently being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $70,000 bond.

As of now, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths related to the care she provided during her time at AdventHealth. Her next court appearance is pending, and it remains unclear if she has obtained legal representation.