Florinda Meza Defends Legacy Amid Controversy Over Chespirito Series

MIAMI, Florida — Florinda Meza has publicly defended herself against allegations stemming from the new series ‘Chespirito: Sin querer queriendo’, which portrays her relationship with the late comedian Roberto Gómez Bolaños. On July 20, Meza expressed her frustration with the show on Instagram, saying, “I believed the series was on another platform, but instead, the lies are in their MAXimum expression.”

Previously, Meza denied reports of filing a lawsuit against the show’s producers, who include Bolaños’ children Paulina and Roberto Gómez Fernández. This follows a wave of criticism and mixed feedback regarding Meza’s legacy as documented in the series.

Moments before the series premiered, Paulina Gómez Fernández defended its content. Speaking during a live session, she said, “We put a lot of care into this project. Everyone involved paid great attention to the details. While there may be differing opinions, we must remember it is fiction and not a documentary.” She emphasized that while the story incorporates fictional elements, it is fundamentally rooted in truth.

In a subsequent interview, Paulina clarified that the series revolves around Roberto, Graciela, their children, and their work team, asserting, “We are discussing a truth, though not every detail may be precisely accurate. Nevertheless, it carries an inherent truth.” She also mentioned her journey through therapy after grappling with feelings regarding her father’s infidelity with Meza.

Meza responded to concerns about her counter-narrative, suggesting that everyone has the right to share their story. “What could I say? Everyone wants to tell their story, and why should I stop anyone from doing so?” she remarked.

In parallel, the government of Juchipila, Zacatecas, where Meza was born, affirmed support for her amid calls to remove her statue in the town, which recently faced backlash following the series’ release. Despite organized opposition, the mayor reaffirmed the statue’s role as a symbol of recognition for Meza’s artistic contributions.

As debates swirl around ‘Chespirito: Sin querer queriendo’, Meza continues to stand by her legacy, emphasizing the importance of compassion and understanding in the face of public scrutiny.