Florinda Meza Faces Backlash After Series Premiere on Max

Ciudad de México, México — Following the premiere of the biographical series ‘Sin querer queriendo’ on Max, actress Florinda Meza faces significant backlash. Once admired for her roles alongside comedian Roberto Gómez Bolaños, Meza now confronts what is being termed digital cancellation.

Decades after starting her romance with Gómez Bolaños, Meza has become the target of online criticism. The series, produced by his children, portrays Meza—legally named Margarita Ruiz in the show—as a figure whose ambitions allegedly led to the end of both Gómez Bolaños’s marriage and his beloved program ‘El Chavo del 8.’

Historically, Meza faced criticism for her influence over the show’s creative decisions, which some say contributed to the exit of key cast members Carlos Villagrán and Ramón Valdés in the late 70s. Today, the series has drawn renewed attention to these claims and stoked controversy around her role in Gómez Bolaños’s legacy.

However, the backlash has intensified due to comments Meza made in past interviews. In a 2004 recording, she controversially referred to Gómez Bolaños’s wife and children as “defects.” Journalist Martha Figueroa argues that Meza is now ‘reaping what she has sown’ through her past words and decisions.

Despite attempts to clarify her statements, Meza insists that they were taken out of context. Figueroa has dismissed this defense, suggesting that the remarks were unacceptable, regardless of context.

Hugo Maldonado, a commentator, criticized Meza’s reaction on social media, suggesting that her efforts to refute claims made in the series only heighten public interest. As of now, ‘Sin querer queriendo’ remains one of the most popular shows on Max, further sparking discussions about Meza’s past.

The series continues to reveal past drama involving the cast, culminating in a recent episode highlighting conflicts during a fictional trip to Acapulco, illustrating the enduring complexities of Meza’s public image.