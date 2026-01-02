Flu Cases Surge Nationwide as New Variant Dominates

NEW YORK, New York – Flu activity is rising sharply across the United States as a new variant of the Influenza A (H3N2) virus, known as subclade K, has become the predominant strain this season. In New York state alone, over 71,000 flu cases were reported during the week ending December 20, 2025, marking the highest weekly total since 2004.

Health experts are emphasizing the importance of vaccination to mitigate the spread. Dr. Galal, a primary care physician at NewYork-Presbyterian and Columbia, recommends the flu vaccine for everyone aged six months and older. “There’s no downside to getting it,” she said. “The side effects are minimal for most patients, and it gives you an extra shield of protection.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have already been almost 5 million recorded flu cases this season. With hospitals experiencing over 19,000 admissions last week alone, the current flu season has proven to be particularly serious.

New York has experienced a drastic increase in flu cases, and other regions, particularly in the northeast, midwest, and south, are also reporting high activity levels. CDC data shows that at least 7.5 million illnesses and 3,100 deaths have occurred due to the flu this season.

Despite concerns regarding the match between the vaccine and the new variant, experts assert that vaccination remains the best defensive measure against flu complications. “We should assume that it will match,” Dr. Galal noted, referring to the vaccine’s effectiveness against varying strains of influenza.

Typical flu symptoms include fever, runny nose, and body aches, and while most people recover, those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk for severe illness and complications. Antiviral medications like Tamiflu or Xofluza can be effective if administered within 48 hours of symptom onset.

Experts advise that it’s not too late to get vaccinated, as flu season often peaks between December and February. Additionally, practicing good hygiene, such as frequent handwashing and masking in crowded spaces, is crucial to curb the virus’s spread. Dr. Galal encouraged individuals experiencing symptoms to consult their healthcare providers for testing and treatment options.

As the flu season progresses, health officials continue to advise getting vaccinated to protect oneself and others. Vaccination is critical, particularly for vulnerable populations, and basic preventive measures remain essential.