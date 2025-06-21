Fluminense Aims for First Win Against Ulsan Hyundai in Club World Cup

East Rutherford, New Jersey – Brazilian soccer club Fluminense is looking for its first win in the FIFA Club World Cup when it faces South Korean team Ulsan Hyundai on Saturday, June 21, 2025. Both teams are under pressure to secure points after disappointing starts in the tournament.

Fluminense, coached by Renato Gaúcho, opened their campaign with a goalless draw against Borussia Dortmund. The team performed admirably, creating chances but failing to score. Brazilian fans have traveled in large numbers, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of home games at the Maracanã Stadium.

In stark contrast, Ulsan Hyundai suffered a 1-0 defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns in their first match. The South Korean side managed only 36% possession and struggled offensively, raising concerns about their ability to compete effectively in this tournament.

Fluminense will be determined to build on its strong defensive performance against Dortmund, with veteran center-back Thiago Silva leading the back line. However, they will miss key players Otávio, who is injured, and Yeferson Soteldo, who has a slim chance of playing.

In their predicted lineup, Fluminense will likely start Fábio in goal, supported by Xavier, Silva, Freytes, and Renê in defense. Midfielders Nonato, Hércules, and Martinelli will look to control the midfield, while forwards Arias, Cannobio, and Everaldo will lead the attack.

Ulsan’s coach Kim Pan-gon is feeling the pressure after losing their opening match. With only one win from their last five games, they are hoping to turn their fortunes around. Star forward Erick Farias has been a standout player for Ulsan, scoring nine goals since joining the club.

Despite Ulsan’s struggles, the match promises to be competitive, as both teams desperately seek points to stay alive in the group stage. The game will kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET and will be available for streaming on DAZN.

With a favorable result, Fluminense aims to secure its place in the knockout rounds while pushing Ulsan closer to elimination from the tournament.