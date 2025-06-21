Fluminense Draws 0-0 with Dortmund in Club World Cup Opener

East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA — Fluminense held Borussia Dortmund to a 0-0 draw in their opening Group F match of the FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday.

The Brazilian side controlled the first half, creating multiple chances but failing to convert. Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel made several notable saves, frustrating Fluminense’s offense in front of a crowd of 34,736, predominantly cheering for the Brazilian team.

Fluminense winger Jhon Arias initiated the offensive display with a powerful shot in the 17th minute, which Kobel expertly tipped over the bar. Despite Fluminense’s continued pressure, including a near miss from midfielder Martinelli in the 34th minute, the score remained level at halftime.

The second half saw Dortmund struggle to find rhythm, but Kobel’s double-save in the 68th minute kept the game scoreless. Fluminense maintained 14 shots compared to Dortmund’s seven and showed aggression throughout, but both teams left the pitch without a goal.

The match was played under overcast skies and mild temperatures, contrasting with earlier concerns about player welfare due to the extreme heat. Dortmund entered the tournament following a top-four finish in the Bundesliga, while Fluminense secured their spot as the 2023 Copa Libertadores champions.

Both teams will continue in the group stage soon, with Dortmund facing South African club Mamelodi Sundowns and Fluminense set to play Ulsan Hyundai from South Korea this Saturday.