Fluminense Faces Bahia in Copa do Brasil Quarterfinal Rematch

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Fluminense will host Bahia on Wednesday, September 10, at 7 p.m. in the return leg of the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals at the iconic Maracanã Stadium. The match, which will be broadcast live on Premiere and Sportv, comes after Bahia’s narrow 1-0 victory in the first leg.

The pressure is on Fluminense, who must win by two goals to secure a spot in the semifinals. A victory by a single goal will force a penalty shootout. The team arrives in a slump, having recorded no wins in their last three matches, including two losses to Bragantino and Bahia, and a draw against Santos.

In contrast, Bahia will enter the match buoyed by their recent success, including their solid performance in the first leg where they secured a lead thanks to a goal from Luciano Juba. They also recently won the Copa do Nordeste with a commanding 9-1 aggregate score against Confiança.

Fluminense, however, will be without right-back Samuel Xavier, who injured his thigh during the first match. Guga is expected to fill the role in tonight’s lineup. The other players will likely remain unchanged from the first leg, with coach Renato Gaúcho indicating his reliance on the same squad.

Bahia’s lineup will also face some challenges, as their player Jean Lucas, who recently played for the national team, is doubtful, along with Santiago Arias and Lucho Rodríguez, who are unavailable due to their own commitments. Coach Rogério Ceni is anticipated to field a strong team despite these absences.

As anticipation builds for the match, fans from both teams are hoping for a thrilling encounter, with the winner progressing to face the victor of an upcoming quarterfinal battle between two other teams.