Orlando, Florida — Fluminense and Al Hilal are set to meet in the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup today at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. ET, marking the first competitive meeting between these two clubs.

Both teams shocked the football world in the round of 16, with Al Hilal defeating Manchester City in a thrilling extra-time match, while Fluminense secured a stunning victory over Inter Milan. Each team has demonstrated resilience and skill, making this quarter-final particularly exciting.

Local police confirmed that Fluminense earned their place in the quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Inter Milan. German Cano scored early, and Hércules sealed the victory with a late goal. Meanwhile, Al Hilal’s dramatic 4-3 triumph over Manchester City featured a stunning performance that showcased both their tactical prowess and individual talent.

Today’s match is significant as it guarantees at least one non-European team in the semi-finals. The winner will face Palmeiras or Chelsea, who are competing in the other quarter-final match.

Fluminense come into this match with key players such as 40-year-old Thiago Silva and 44-year-old goalkeeper Fabio leading the charge. Their success so far in the tournament can be attributed to experienced leadership and disciplined tactics.

On the other hand, Al Hilal will seek to overcome the absence of their injured captain Salem Al Dawsari and striker Aleksandar Mitrović. Marcos Leonardo has stepped up in their absence, proving his capability by scoring crucial goals in the previous rounds.

Fans eagerly await the clash, with both clubs ready to give their all for a chance at glory and a substantial financial prize of $21 million. This match promises to be a thrilling contest with significant implications for the teams involved.