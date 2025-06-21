Fluminense Faces Ulsan in World Club Cup Matchup

NEW YORK, USA – Fluminense will take on Ulsan Hyundai in the second round of the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday, June 21, at 7 p.m. (Brasília time) at MetLife Stadium. The match is set to be broadcast live by Globo, ge, and sportv.

The Brazilian team, Fluminense, arrives with motivation after a strong performance against Borussia Dortmund, where they managed a goalless draw. Despite the tie, Fluminense dominated the match and received praise for their play. To keep their hopes of advancing alive, they must win against Ulsan to avoid complications in their group.

In their last game, Ulsan Hyundai lost 1-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns, putting them under pressure to secure a victory against Fluminense if they wish to stay in contention. The South Korean team struggled offensively and must perform better to have a shot at progressing from the group stage.

Fluminense’s coach, Renato Gaúcho, is likely to retain the lineup from the match against Dortmund, although he hinted at at least one change, with Paulo Henrique Ganso expected to start. The forward positions are still uncertain, with Everaldo and Cano competing for the starting spot.

Ulsan’s coach, Kim Pan-Gon, faces potential changes due to injuries, including a question mark over defender Seo Myung-Guan, who left the last match in discomfort. Kang Sang-Woo may step in should Seo be unfit.

This match is crucial for both teams. Fluminense needs the points to secure a better position in their group, while Ulsan looks to avoid an early exit from the competition. Fans can follow the game live on various platforms, including free options provided by Globo and CazéTV on YouTube.

With both teams eager to secure a win, anticipation builds for what promises to be an exciting encounter.