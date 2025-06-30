Fluminense and Inter Milan Clash in World Club Cup Round of 16

Charlotte, USA — Fluminense and Inter Milan face off in the Round of 16 of the World Club Cup this Monday at 4 PM (Brasília time) at the Bank of America Stadium.

The match follows a solid group stage for Inter Milan, who finished first in Group E with seven points. They achieved two victories, including a decisive 2-0 win against River Plate and a 2-1 comeback against Urawa Red Diamonds. However, they also had a challenging 1-1 draw against Monterrey.

Fluminense, under coach Renato Gaúcho, finished second in Group F with five points. The Brazilian team began with a strong performance, holding Borussia Dortmund to a 0-0 draw, followed by a 4-2 victory against Ulsan HD. However, they struggled in their last match, which ended similarly in a 0-0 tie with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Looking ahead to the match, Inter Milan welcomes back forward Marcus Thuram, who is likely to start on the bench. The team’s probable lineup includes goalkeeper Sommer and central defenders De Vrij and Acerbi. Coach Cristian Chivu has emphasized the importance of the team’s progression.

On the other hand, Renato Gaúcho has suggested that Fluminense will stick to their playing style. The probable squad for Fluminense features goalkeeper Fábio and defenders Thiago Silva and Freytes, alongside players Nonato and Cano upfront.

The match will be broadcast live across multiple platforms, including Globo and SporTV. In the event of a draw at the end of regulation, the match will proceed to extra time and potentially penalty kicks.