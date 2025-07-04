Fluminense’s Jhon Arias Shines in Club World Cup Amid European Interest

Orlando, USA – Jhon Arias, a 27-year-old Colombian forward playing for Fluminense, is making headlines at the Club World Cup. He has been named the ‘Player of the Match’ three times in the team’s four matches. Fluminense faces Al-Hilal on Friday at 4 PM local time at Camping World Stadium, fighting for a spot in the semifinals.

Arias has expressed a desire to play in Europe, and his impressive performance is expected to attract more attention from European clubs following the tournament. However, Fluminense management is optimistic about his future with the team. In February, they secured a contract extension with Arias until June 2028, after he couldn’t finalize a transfer to Europe.

The club believes Arias’s salary, reported to exceed R$ 1 million, is sufficient to keep him in Brazil. Despite this, clubs like Zenit and Girona have made previous offers. Arias’s age, turning 28 shortly, might be a factor affecting European interest, as many top clubs prefer younger prospects.

His teammates speak highly of him; Samuel Xavier even called him the ‘Colombian Pelé’ after a recent match. Arias has played a staggering 3,924 minutes over 47 games this year, making him the most utilized player in the squad. Coach Renato Gaúcho praised his recovery and growth, calling him a deciding factor in matches.

As Fluminense raises Arias’s release clause in hopes of thwarting European interest, they remain aware that a ‘dream offer’ could sway him. Arias first joined Fluminense in August 2021 for R$ 3.1 million, acquiring 50% of his economic rights from Colombian club Patriotas. With 227 appearances and 47 goals for Fluminense, his future intensifies discussions both on and off the pitch.