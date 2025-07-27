Fluminense Prepares for Key Match Against São Paulo at Morumbi

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil — Fluminense will face São Paulo this Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Morumbi Stadium, as part of the 17th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro. Coach Renato Gaúcho plans to employ a formation with three midfielders, a strategy that has proven successful in recent away matches, including a win against Internacional.

The match poses a challenge for Fluminense as they look for a stronger midfield. Four players — Hércules, Martinelli, Nonato, and Bernal — are in competition for three spots. Notably, Bernal is expected to start after sitting on the bench in the previous game against Palmeiras.

Defensively, Fluminense will welcome back Thiago Silva, who was rested during their last game. He is set to partner with Freytes. However, the coach has a decision to make regarding the right-back position, where Guga may replace Samuel Xavier.

The team’s offense has struggled recently, leading to tactics that include experimenting with two strikers. During practice, Renato has tested various formations, with John Kennedy potentially joining a center-forward up top or utilizing two wingers.

The likely starting lineup for Fluminense includes: Fábio, Samuel Xavier (Guga), Thiago Silva, Freytes, Renê; Bernal, Martinelli, Nonato (Hércules); Soteldo, Serna (John Kennedy), and Cano.

Currently, Fluminense sits in eighth place in the league standings with 20 points, trailing fourth-place Bragantino by seven points but with two fewer matches played. The club’s next game represents a significant opportunity to gain ground in the standings.

The team’s followers eagerly anticipate the match, supporting Renato Gaúcho’s squad as they aim for a crucial victory against São Paulo.